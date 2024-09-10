206 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $149.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day moving average is $146.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.