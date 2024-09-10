218 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 360,192 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $124.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $127.50.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

