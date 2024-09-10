25,861 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 684,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after purchasing an additional 283,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 460.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.6 %

KR opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.