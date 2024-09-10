2,868 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $420.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.09. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.18.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

