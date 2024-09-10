2,879 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

EXPD opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

