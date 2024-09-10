35,050 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $734.31 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $1,130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $895.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $937.14. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

