3,918 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

PNFP stock opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $99.90. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

