42,240 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,240 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $227,218,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $250.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

