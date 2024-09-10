42,967 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Get agilon health alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 626.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 406.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

agilon health Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AGL opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.55. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGL

About agilon health

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.