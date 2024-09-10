4,744 Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth $14,365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bread Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Bread Financial by 86.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 224,545 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bread Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Price Performance
Bread Financial stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $59.66.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on BFH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
