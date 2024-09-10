527,835 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 527,835 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

