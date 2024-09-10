5,891 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 441,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 48,998 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $202,649,243.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 863,977,599 shares in the company, valued at $34,801,017,687.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $202,649,243.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 863,977,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,801,017,687.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,670,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,681,930 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

