6,083 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 209.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

