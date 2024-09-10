7,551 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BHF stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a positive return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

