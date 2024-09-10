800 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10,344.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

