AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.79

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $3.75. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 8,261 shares.

AAC Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

About AAC Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.