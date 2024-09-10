Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,599.82

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,599.82 ($20.92) and traded as low as GBX 1,534 ($20.06). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,554 ($20.32), with a volume of 130,106 shares changing hands.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,599.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,483.99.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,589.74%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.
