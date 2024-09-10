ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364,879 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.21% of ABM Industries worth $38,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,310,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,032,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,730,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,071,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 652,535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 110,931 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at $20,195,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABM. UBS Group raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

