Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 198,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -545.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

