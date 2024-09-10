Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 184,291 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,291 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.