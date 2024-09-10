Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,525 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 2,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 40.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $192.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $210.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.22.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Meter

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.