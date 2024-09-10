Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,847 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $576.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $578.73.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.