Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,000.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $298.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.06. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $190.64 and a 52-week high of $318.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.