Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,625 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 130,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in KB Financial Group by 195.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,413 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 76,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE KB opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

