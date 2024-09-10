Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,122 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.34% of InMode worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of InMode by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.81 million. InMode had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 35.81%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

