Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,957 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $75,559.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPF opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $724.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

