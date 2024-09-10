Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,908,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570,400 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.31% of Aris Mining worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the second quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMN opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $715.42 million and a P/E ratio of 84.40. Aris Mining Co. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.89.

Aris Mining ( NYSE:ARMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

