Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $12.20 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDFG Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $216.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.