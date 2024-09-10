Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $13.68 Million Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 296,842 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Golden Ocean Group worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,720.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $149,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

