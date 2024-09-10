Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $18.22 Million Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 318.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Travel + Leisure worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 10,344.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.