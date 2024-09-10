Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 373,779 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

