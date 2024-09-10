Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,517 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 442,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Anika Therapeutics worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 210,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 116,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $733,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

ANIK stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $359.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIK. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

