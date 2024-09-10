Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 78,763 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2,440.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,763 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $246.77 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.46 and a 200 day moving average of $248.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

