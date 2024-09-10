Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 187,221 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,158,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $214.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

