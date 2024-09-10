Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 27,965 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,965 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $17,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

WCN opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.01 and a 200 day moving average of $172.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

