Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,755,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,836 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.46% of Adeia worth $42,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Adeia alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Adeia by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Adeia by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,970,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adeia during the fourth quarter worth $9,198,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Adeia by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADEA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Adeia Trading Down 1.4 %

ADEA opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $87.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.83%.

About Adeia

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.