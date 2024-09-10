Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2,360.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 644,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $43,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $260,000. Farley Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 27.3% during the second quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 104,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,415,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE ATGE opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,696. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

