Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $273.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

