Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 2,677 Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 618.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Crescent Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $99,233.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,480.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $131,297 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $653.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.99%.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

