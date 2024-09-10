Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 107 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NICE by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $161.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average of $201.24. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

