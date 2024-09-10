Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FR opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Industrial Realty Trust

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.