Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tiptree by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,894,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tiptree by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $694.23 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.31. Tiptree Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $546.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tiptree Company Profile



Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

