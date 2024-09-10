Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 119,571.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 571.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.