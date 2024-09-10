Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) were down 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,010 ($26.28) and last traded at GBX 2,086 ($27.28). Approximately 387,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 177,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,360 ($30.86).

Get Alpha Group International alerts:

Alpha Group International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,462.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,204.71. The stock has a market cap of £874.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,157.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Alpha Group International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 788.18%.

About Alpha Group International

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.