Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14,914.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991,991 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Umpqua Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 19.3% during the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 2,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 36,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 94,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,303,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 92,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,026,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,532 shares of company stock valued at $34,055,874. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

