Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 14,914.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 998,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 991,991 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.3% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 2,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at $339,160,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,532 shares of company stock worth $34,055,874. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.