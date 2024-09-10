Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Lowered to Hold at Ventum Cap Mkts

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

AMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Ventum Financial lowered shares of Amex Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.05 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amex Exploration from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

CVE AMX opened at C$1.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.67. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$126.48 million, a P/E ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

