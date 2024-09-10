Ansarada Group Limited (ASX:AND) Insider David Pullini Sells 174,846 Shares

Ansarada Group Limited (ASX:AND – Get Free Report) insider David Pullini sold 174,846 shares of Ansarada Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.67), for a total transaction of A$437,115.00 ($291,410.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ansarada Group Company Profile

Ansarada Group Limited provides business to business software as a service platform for business readiness and deal execution in Australia, North America, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company's SaaS platform helps users to govern their information and processes in deals and transaction management, board management, compliance, and procurement.

