Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Farmers Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.0% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $33,912,466,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,677,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,360 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,531,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,587 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,146,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,369,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,887 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Maxim Group increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.62.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $220.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.17 and its 200 day moving average is $197.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

