Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 452,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 58,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 454,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $95,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 49,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $220.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.17 and its 200-day moving average is $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.62.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

